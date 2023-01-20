Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding the availability of absentee ballots for the 2023 election year.
1 When can voters who want absentee ballots apply for them?
Voters in Pittsburg County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for elections in 2023 should apply now.
2 Who can request absentee ballots?
Any registered voter may request absentee ballots for a specific election or a full calendar year. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
3 How does a voter apply for an absentee ballot?
There are many ways to apply. For many voters, the easiest way to apply is online through the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal. Voters can also fill out an application at the County Election Board or simply write us a letter. If you choose to write a letter, it must contain the following information:
• Your name, resident address and signature.
• Name of the school district in which you reside.
• Name of your city, if you reside in the city limits.
• Address where you want your ballots mailed.
• Type of election.
• List of elections for which you are requesting absentee ballots. You may only request ballots for elections in which you are eligible to vote.
Applications by letter can be mailed to: Pittsburg County Election Board; Room 101, 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway; McAlester, OK; 74501.
4 Is any other special information needed?
Voters who are in nursing homes, voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for persons who cannot be left unattended should mention these restrictions in their request. This information activates special procedures that make voting and returning absentee ballots easier.
5 What is the procedure to apply for absentee ballots?
You can request absentee ballots electronically using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. To download a paper application, visit the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. For more information on absentee voting, contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
