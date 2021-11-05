1. What’s your business name?
Heavenly Delights Bakery
2. What do you offer?
An assortment of dessert and bakery items along with a breakfast and lunch menu.
3. Where can we find you?
Heavenly Delights is located at 225 S. Third St. in McAlester and is open Tuesday through Friday from 6 a.m. through 3 p.m. with breakfast served through 11 a.m. Orders can be placed by calling 918-420-CAKE with any special orders for desserts needing at least 48 hours in advance.
4. Who are the owners?
April Dungan and Connie Parker
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
Dungan said she opened the restaurant back in September 2003 with her mother, Connie Parker, because she and her mother “just like to cook.”
“It took us about two years to get McAlester to notice us,” Dungan said. “It took us awhile.”
She said business really began to take off after the restaurant moved to its current location on the corner of South Third Street and East Wyandotte Avenue.
“We’ve been busy ever since,” Dungan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.