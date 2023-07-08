Casey Henry and the Demons saw a lot of triumphs over the spring season.
The Crowder coach and his team rocketed out of the gate and paved their way through the playoffs, ultimately leading to a 22-6 record, a Pitt 8 Tournament Championship, and an Oklahoma State Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State Tournament quarterfinal appearance on his way to be named the 2023 McAlester News-Capital Coach of the Year.
Henry’s words after winning the Pitt 8 title game — a fourth-consecutive championship for the program — echoed sentiments of what he said about his team all season.
“I’m just proud of the boys. I’m proud of what they do,” he said. “They’ve earned it. I’m just super proud of them.”
Henry’s pride for his team showed during the success, but he had also talked about how it also took a lot of hard work and determination from his team to start achieving the wins and goals they had set out on at the start of the season.
“Just trying to be more consistent,” he said. “Keeping the energy up, but being more consistent, and cleaning up some of the miscues. The easy stuff, just trying to clean all that up.”
The Demons powered their way into the postseason, hauling a train of momentum along with them. Even after losing the opening game of the regional tournament, Crowder never lost sight of its prize — roaring back for four-straight wins to punch its ticket to the state tournament.
Crowder advanced to the OSSAA State spring baseball tournament for the first time since 2016. The Demons battled to the end, ultimately leaving the diamond for the last time until fall with their heads held high.
And through it all, Henry’s gratitude to his team, the parents, and fans shone bright.
“I’m just so proud of them,” he said.
