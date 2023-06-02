Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit is coming to McAlester to host a Vietnam veterans homecoming and to honor all who served or are serving in the U.S. military.
Plans call for the Mobile Education Exhibit to set up from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the new Southeast Oklahoma Library System Administration Building at 2820 N. Main St.
Opening ceremonies with emcee Megan Waters are set for 9:30 a.m.
This marks the first time the WRA Mobile Education Exhibit will visit a city in Oklahoma, said National WAA Public Relations Manager Sean Sullivan.
It is described as “a rolling exhibit that brings the local community, veterans, active duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories.”
It serves as a mobile museum to educate visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes and also serves as an official ‘welcome home’ station for the nation’s Vietnam veterans, a spokesman said.
Special pinning and recognition ceremonies are planned for Vietnam veterans who visit on Saturday, with free MEE tours available to everyone.
“It is our first stop in Oklahoma — that’s the most important thing about it,” Sullivan said.
“The Vietnam War Commission has a mission to welcome home all 3 million Vietnam veterans,” he said. The Wreaths Across America MEE is officially recognized as part of that effort.
“We have 3 million people who need to be welcomed home,” Sullivan said. Only about 3,000 of them have been welcomed so far, he said.
He said the MEE is coming to McAlester because local volunteer Christina Thurber made the request and got involved with other organizations to make it happen.
Thurber, who is a regent of the Kilihoti Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said she and Dennis Wilson, of the Indian Nation Chapter of the Scottish Rite, talked about bringing the Mobile Education Exhibit to McAlester, then got others involved.
She said everyone is welcome to attend the free event, which includes refreshments and tables set up by service-related organizations.
Thurber said her sister, Tamara Chaky, will have a table set up with information on how veterans can learn to train their own service dogs.
Thurber is especially pleased about the homecoming for Vietnam veterans.
“They’ve waited 50 years for a proper homecoming,” she said. “It’s time they had a proper ‘thank you’ and a welcome home.”
“Come on out and thank the veterans,” said Thurber.
With the event set from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Thurber said the Vietnam veterans homecoming with be ongoing throughout the day.
Plans call for each Vietnam veteran to be honored individually. A registration table will be set up and the Vietnam veterans will be given a card, so the MEE ambassadors conducting the pinning services will know who the veterans are, Thurber said.
Wilson is enthused that McAlester will be visited by the Mobile Education Exhibit.
“This will be the only place in Oklahoma they have ever come to,” Wilson noted.
He’s also enthusiastic about the special recognition and pinning ceremonies for Vietnam veterans.
In conjunction with the event, McAlester Mayor John Browne signed a proclamation declaring June 3, 2023, as Wreaths Across America Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Day.
City of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said McAlester is the only stop in Oklahoma for the Mobile Education Exhibit.
“That’s special for our veterans, veterans in the McAlester area and around the state,” Sumner said.
He’s also enthused that the MEE will set up at the Southeast Oklahoma Library System building in North McAlester.
“The library has been a huge positive for Old Town,” Sumner said.
“I really do hope people from around the state come to visit it,” Sumner said of the Mobile Education Exhibit. “I’m very excited it’s coming to McAlester.”
Saturday’ MEE event coincides with the first Saturday of the month flea market in North Town that’s also set for Saturday, June 3, Sumner said.
Hosts for the MEE exhibit include the city of McAlester and the Scottish Rite, along with local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Sullivan said the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is a free service offered by the nonprofit group.
“It’s on a year-long mission about appreciating veterans.”
