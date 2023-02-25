HARTSHORNE — Eddie Kelly and Mary Beth Neighbors want to keep the memory of Hartshorne’s former all-Black school alive.
The women smiled as they shared memories from attending grade school at Phyllis Wheatley School before Hartshorne integrated in 1956 — saying the experience at the school taught them about academics and prepared them for life.
“Phyllis Wheatley put such a determination in us to strive to do our best,” Kelly said. “We learned education was key to your future and we took it at heart.”
Phillis Wheatley Grammar School previously operated as a single room school on Carbon Street in Hartshorne before an all-brick building with two classrooms and an auditorium was constructed by 1910. It became a fully-operating school in 1933 with debate clubs, basketball teams and more.
The school’s namesake — Phillis Wheatley, also spelled “Phyllis” in history — is considered the first African-American author of a published book of poetry, according to the Poetry Foundation. Wheatley was born in West Africa, kidnapped and sold into slavery around 7 years old to the Wheatley family of Boston. She learned to read and write, then the family recognized her talent and began encouraging her to get poems published.
Historians discovered in 1969 Wheatley didn’t get credit as a 13-year-old for writing “On Messrs. Hussey and Coffin,” published Dec. 21, 1767 in the Newport (RI) Mercury. Prior to that, scholars believed her first published poem was “An Elegiac Poem, on the Death of that Celebrated Divine, and Eminent Servant of Jesus Christ, the Reverend and Learned George Whitefield “ in 1770.
Wheatley amassed 28 poems and the family encouraged her to get them published in a book. American publishers were unwilling to support literature from a black author, so the family helped Wheatley seek a publisher in London — with “Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral” being published in 1773. The Wheatley family manumitted Phillis in 1774.
“She’s an important figure in history,” Kelly said.
Kelly remembers Wheatley School’s drill team marching in McAlester parades, the Rams basketball teams excelling on the court, playing on a hot metal slide, and singing educational songs in class.
She went on to graduate from Hartshorne High School, went to Eastern Oklahoma State College and earned a bachelor’s from Northeastern State University before earning three graduate degrees from the University of Missouri.
Kelly, who became a reading specialist and later a Title I administrator, later connected with other former Wheatley School students throughout the years and they all shared memories at annual reunions.
But as living alumni and former students dwindled over time, Kelly started compiling documents and stories about the school in the hopes of publishing a book to preserve its history.
Neighbors also wants to see history of her grade school preserved.
She went on to attend Hartshorne schools after integration and then started as a sewing machine operator at Komar Factory in McAlester — rising up the ranks to become an auxiliary supervisor before retiring in 2013 after 47 years at the clothing distributor.
Neighbors said she enjoyed math in school and she remembered her favorite teacher well.
“Ms. McCurdy in kindergarten and first and second grade, I really liked her as a teacher,” Neighbors said. “I remember being in the classroom and her teaching us our studies and being so nice.”
Neighbors said her passion for math led to her winning several class awards and that continued when she later attended Hartshorne school and would receive straight As on report cards.
She looked forward to getting a reward for good grades with certificates to get a free soda at the drugstore.
But she also remembered seeing fellow white students allowed to drink their pop at the counter while she had to wait outside.
“It wasn’t a good feeling,” Neighbors said.
“But that was just the way things were at that time,” Neighbors said. “We didn’t like it but we had to accept it because it was the same way as restaurants here.”
Hartshorne Public Schools integrated in 1956 and then Phyllis Wheatley Schools teachers — who were graduates of Historical Black Colleges — were mostly left without jobs. Most of the newly-unemployed teachers left for jobs at other all-Black schools, but some stayed in the area to work in other fields.
Many artifacts and memorabilia hanging on the walls of Wheatley Schools gym were lost or destroyed as the building transitioned into Hartshorne’s junior high at the time.
Kelly and Neighbors remember seeing racially-charged fights after integration at the school as nationwide escalation continued during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s.
But they also saw progress throughout the years.
“It got better,” Neighbors said. “There’s some ladies I went to school with that I’m still in contact with now.”
Kelly said students started helping each other in class and she remembers some of the white students would eat lunch with their fellow Black band members who were forced to stay on the bus.
“That was very thoughtful,” Kelly said.
Part of Phyllis Wheatley School still remains at the intersection of south Fifth Street and Modoc Avenue as part of Hartshorne’s Buzidragis Middle School in the classrooms, offices and a barn-style gymnasium.
Kelly said organizers hope to have a final Wheatley School reunion in July at the building with presentations about its history at a luncheon.
“I think it’s very important for future generations to understand the legacy of where their ancestors came from and the struggles they faced,” Kelly said.
