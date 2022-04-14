Ryan Walters, of McAlester, filed for the office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction on Thursday, while Mike Hogan filed for reelection as the District 18 District Judge.
Walters is seeking the state superintendent’s office held by Joy Hofmeister, who cannot seek reelection to the post due to term limits. Instead, Hofmeister switched her party affiliation from Republican to Democrat and filed as a Democratic candidate for the governor’s seat currently held by Republican Kevin Stitt.
As of Wednesday, others filing for the state superintendent’s post included Republicans Jon Cox and April Grace, along with Democrat Jena Nelson.
Hogan, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, remained the sole candidate to file for the District 18 judge’s seat. Elections for judicial candidates are nonpartisan, meaning the ballot does not list a political party affiliation.
Also, McAlester-area resident Pamela Gordon filed as a Republican candidate for the U.S. District 2 House seat being vacated by Markwayne Mullin, who is giving up another shot at the District 2 seat so he can run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Gordon is among 10 GOP candidates who have filed for the District 2 U.S. House seat as of 5 p.m. Thursday, no Democratic candidates have filed.
All of the aforementioned candidates filed for office at the Oklahoma State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Also, no additional candidates files for county offices on Thursday at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office.
The candidate filing period extends through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.