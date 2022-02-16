OKLAHOMA CITY — Fearful that rural votes are being diluted at the ballot box, several Oklahoma lawmakers say it’s time to overhaul rules governing citizen-led ballot initiatives and the state questions to increase rural influence.
Some urban and suburban lawmakers, though, are pushing back, arguing that no one voter should have more influence than another in determining the fate of statewide ballot measures and any efforts to strengthen rural voters risk diluting others.
State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, said over the past decade, two counties — Oklahoma and Tulsa — have driven the outcomes of state questions.
Murdock has proposed a measure that would require any amendments to the state Constitution to receive support from 75% of counties to take effect. If it falls short of that threshold, the amendment would only take effect in counties that approved it.
“It’s gonna be an uphill battle,” Murdock said of efforts to reform the process. Urban voters and lawmakers would ultimately have to agree to give up their power and influence to make any changes to the constitutionally-protected process, he said.
“But I think it’s a discussion we need to have whether it’s an uphill battle because right now I think the people that live in rural Oklahoma, their voices are being snuffed out. I get the argument, one voice, one vote, but I think we’re forgetting majority rule but minority rights, and I think the rights of rural Oklahoma are being stomped on.”
Murdock’s bill is among nearly a dozen pieces of legislation that seek to change the constitutionally-protected process. Other proposed laws increase the signature threshold that citizen-petitioners must achieve and increase the percentage of voters who would need to approve a statewide ballot measure for it to take effect.
Existing law allows Oklahomans to take policymaking into their own hands and put new laws up for a vote — if they can get 8% of voters statewide to sign on to a proposed law. Oklahomans can propose constitutional amendments with 15%. Lawmakers can also send statewide issues to voters.
Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said he suspects initiative petition and state question reforms will be a focus in the Legislature this year.
A lawmaker who represents an urban-suburban constituency, Echols opposed one plan that would require an equal number of signatures come from voters living in each of the state’s five congressional districts.
“I think one person, one vote is just one of the hallmarks,” he said. “An Oklahoma City vote counts just as much as a vote in Hugo.”
Echols said in his role as majority floor leader that he also represents the state as a whole and understands there’s a lot of concern in rural Oklahoma that their votes be counted just as much as their urban counterparts. He said lawmakers traditionally tend to like to divide up complicated issues into geographic areas, but he doesn’t think that’s a great strategy if it can be avoided.
“We’ve got to come up with policies that work in all of Oklahoma because while the urban areas are going to be the economic drivers for the state - and they will be in every state - urban Oklahoma can’t succeed and rural Oklahoma fail,” he said. “And frankly, rural Oklahoma can’t succeed and urban Oklahoma fail.”
But with continued population growth in urban areas and declines in its rural areas, state Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, said everyone knows that if Oklahoma City and Tulsa band together, they can pass policy for the rest of the state. It’s easy to ignore the perspective of rural voters.
“We’re just trying to give the folks in rural Oklahoma a little more say on what makes it onto the ballot,” Pfeiffer said.
He’s proposing House Joint Resolution 1027, which would require an equal number of signatures come from voters living in each of the state’s five congressional districts. The threshold to approve a state question at the ballot box would remain the same.
“Right now, you could get all of your signature requirements from one day at the State Fair or a couple of weeks outside of Quail Springs Mall (in Oklahoma City),” Pfeiffer said. “So this way, I think it just provides a better opportunity to better represent the views of all people across the state.”
Pfeiffer said legislators delayed decisions on making any reforms until 2022 because any legislative proposed changes would have to be approved by a majority of voters later this year.
He said the plan has received a lot of support, particularly among his Republican colleagues.
But state Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said there’s already a high bar to get items on the ballot. In the past two decades, only six citizen-initiated petitions have been passed by voters, while lawmakers have sent over 100 state questions to voters to avoid casting votes on issues, he said. “The reality is everybody has the same opportunity at the ballot box,” he said. “The fact that it shows up on the ballot is irrelevant. It’s the people of Oklahoma, the entire state, that are going to make the final decision.”
Fugate, who represents an urban-suburban district, said he’s opposed to any bills that remove power from the people or attempt to dilute it in any way. He said Oklahomans across the state are far more concerned about the Legislature’s power than about curtailing their own.
The initiative petition process allows Oklahomans to override the Legislature when lawmakers make dubious decisions or fail to act.
“Why would we want to take that power away from the people?” Fugate said. “Why would we want to make that harder? We ought to make it easier.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
