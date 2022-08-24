School campuses were under lockdown Wednesday morning after law enforcement received a tip that a wanted individual for questioning from another county could possibly be in the area.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told the News-Capital that law enforcement officers received a tip that an individual wanted for questioning for a homicide out of Pawnee County could be staying in the woods behind the former Spirit and National Oilwell facilities.
John Wayne Crotts is wanted for questioning for the death of a retired Pawnee County deputy.
“That’s all we have right now is just a tip.” Morris said. “We’re going to form a search party and go look.”
Three McAlester Public Schools campuses and the Eastern Oklahoma State College McAlester campus were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as police searched for wanted individuals in the area.
Officials said McAlester High School, Parker Intermediate Center, and Emerson Elementary School were placed on lockdown. Students and staff were allowed to move inside the building, but not allowed to exit until further notice.
Eastern Oklahoma State officials said its McAlester campus remains locked down, but classes will continue as scheduled today. Anyone entering campus will check in with EOSC Police at the main entrance.
