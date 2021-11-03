OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor has asked the U.S. Secretary of Defense to suspend COVID-19 vaccine mandates for Oklahoma National Guard troops after 10% of the state’s personnel said they either have not or do not plan to get vaccinated.
In his letter to Lloyd Austin, Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote that about 800 Oklahoma National Guard personnel haven’t or won’t get vaccinated despite a Department of Defense requirement that all military troops be vaccinated or face dismissal.
“It is irresponsible for the federal government to place mandatory vaccine obligations on Oklahoma National Guardsmen, which could potentially limit the number of individuals that I can call upon to assist the state during an emergency,” Stitt wrote.
He also said the mandate “violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans, as it asks them to potentially sacrifice their personal beliefs in order to not lose their jobs.
“All of our National Guardsmen take this calling very seriously,” Stitt said. “These are patriotic citizens who are willing to put their lives on the line to protect others in our communities during times of greatest need.”
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, whose legislative district is located just west of Tinker Air Force Base, called Stitt’s request “shortsighted and only intended to pander to his political base.”
He said Stitt is viewing this as a political issue instead of a military readiness issue.
“Any recruit will tell you that there are a variety of vaccines that are required for service personnel as part of the readiness response, to try to ensure as best we can to make sure that our armed forces personnel are not going to get sick while they are being called on to fight,” Fugate said.
He also said while he’s heard from constituents who don’t support vaccine mandates, none of that feedback has come from active military personnel. Vaccination requirements are considered a component of military readiness and no different than training with gas masks, for example, according to Fugate.
“We hear all kinds of talk about freedoms and what you can and can’t do,” Fugate said. “And yet, when I go on base at Tinker Air Force Base, I wear a mask. Everybody on base wears a mask. Why? Because it’s part of military readiness to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to protect our troopers in the event they need to be called up for something.”
He also said troops receive orders from above and are expected to follow them.
“This is just another example of people picking and choosing what it is they want to do,” Fugate said. “And if they want to make choices, fine, but they’re in the wrong business. They’re in the wrong employment to think that they can be in the military and just do whatever they believe is appropriate.”
State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, a combat veteran, said when people join the military many of their civilian rights are stripped away. Personnel are expected to be apolitical, serving at the pleasure of the president.
He also said there have always been people in the military who refuse vaccination.
West first enlisted in 1996. He said he wasn't required to receive the anthrax vaccine until the end of 2001. At the time, he said there were a lot of people who had an issue with it, refused to take it and ultimately faced court martial.
But two decades ago, the military was larger and beefed up for combat. Today, West said the military faces recruiting challenges, and fewer people are willing to enlist, so West said he doesn’t think it’s smart to force the COVID-19 vaccine issue.
“People are skeptical, and it’s political,” West said. “So, I don’t think it’s a smart way to go about it, to give the ultimatum especially after you invest thousands of dollars in each troop to train them.”
West, who opted to receive both the anthrax and COVID-19 vaccines, said most troops aren’t anti-vaccination or anti-COVID-19 vaccines, but are simply choosing to wait for more information and research to emerge before they decide.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
