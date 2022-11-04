The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 8 p.m. for an area that includes Pittsburg County.
A special weather statement was issued for portions of Pittsburg County through 2:15 p.m. for wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny sized hail.
NWS Tulsa's alert for the tornado watch lists main hazards as damaging winds up to 70 mph, the potential of a few tornados, hail up to half-dollar size, and heavy rainfall.
The alert also states "a strong tornado is possible."
The National Weather Service recommends people stay informed through multiple ways during severe weather watches and warnings..
A NOAA Weather Radio is a nationwide network of radio stations that broadcast continuous weather information directly from the NWS. The radios can be programmed to set off only for a certain county and come with custom alerts that are important to the user. The radios are also a part of the Emergency Alert System and can receive Amber Alerts and other alerts issued by public officials.
Television and radio stations are vital to the NWS' warning system. Stations routinely broadcast official watches and warnings issued by the NWS as well as forecasts.
Wireless emergency alerts are emergency messages sent by authorized government alerting authorities through your mobile carrier.
Many government agencies and private companies offer mobile apps that can send alerts to a mobile phone when they are issued. The American Red Cross has mobile apps for general severe weather, as well as specific options for tornado, hurricane, earthquake, and flood alerts. McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management also has a free app mobile app that will send alerts for not only weather but for local water issues and escaped inmates from the local prisons.
Sirens are designed to alert individuals who are outdoors and not intended to alert people in cars, homes or buildings.
The NWS states the best place to shelter is in a house with a basement or dedicated tornado shelter, in addition to the following safety tips:
• Avoid windows
• Go to the lowest floor, small center room (like a bathroom or closet), under a stairwell, or in an interior hallway with no windows and crouch down and cover your head with your hands.
• bath tubs offer partial protection, but plastic or fiberglass tubs are easily penetrated by projectiles.
• cover yourself with some sort of thick padding (mattress, blankets, etc.), to protect against falling debris in case the roof and ceiling fail. A helmet can offer some protection against head injury.
