The McAlester News-Capital won the 2021 Sequoyah Award, which the Oklahoma Press Association awards to the state’s top newspaper in each division.
This marks the News-Capital’s third time in the last four years winning the Sequoyah Award and fifth time receiving the award for its division in the past decade.
“I’m so proud of our team being recognized as the top paper in the state again,” Publisher Reina Owens said. “This is a testament to the hard work and commitment our entire staff puts into covering our community.”
“Our team is dedicated to journalism and ensuring our community has a strong local newspaper,” Editor Adrian O’Hanlon III said. “Journalism is important in every community to reveal the truth, hold government accountable, and showcase good things people do. I’m proud of our team’s diligence in pursuing these goals and honored by the the recognition.”
The News-Capital won the OPA’s Division 2 categories for community leadership, advertising, editorial writing, sports coverage, layout and design, and sales promotion, and finished second in news content.
Judges awarded the News-Capital with the top recognition in community leadership for its partnership on an Angel Tree. The newspaper partnered with the McAlester Lions’ Club to provide clothes and a toy for local children in need during the holiday season.
Staff members also won the advertising category and the layout and design category.
The newspaper won the editorial writing category for entries detailing the importance of media presence at executions, calling for people to stop comparisons between COVID-19 vaccinations and the genocide of Jews during the Holocaust, and calling on Quinton officials to release a settlement agreement with the town’s troubled police chief in the interest of transparency.
Judges awarded the top prize in sports coverage to the News-Capital for hyperlocal coverage in sections from three different time periods in the contest year.
The McAlester News-Capital’s annual football season preview magazine won the top prize in the sales promotion category. The special project presented information about area teams with a creative cover design called “FootballVision” and based on hit Marvel show.
Staff writer Derrick James won the individual category in business reporting for a feature on historic restaurant at Pete’s Place. He also won the news photo category for a photo of Julius Jones supporters.
Designer Dawnyal Hill won the individual category for front page design.
Advertising representative Jana Weddle won the individual category for large ad.
