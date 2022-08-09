Schools in McAlester will start the year with less restrictive COVID-19 guidelines.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members voted to revise the district’s Return to Learn Plan to follow changes from state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 — eliminating its quarantine procedures and clarifying certain policies.
“Unfortunately we still have COVID in our lives so we need to have some set of guidelines,” MPS Superintendent Robert Steeber told board members. “We have a set of guidelines that I believe are still adequate for our needs and I don’t believe there’s been a great deal of change by the CDC in terms of the guidance that they’re giving but we may have some minor tweaks and changes.”
“The major update from the department of health for Oklahoma is that they no longer recommends social distancing nor contact tracing,” MPS Nurse Ruth Rogers said.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention shows a 437.53 COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 in the last seven days in Pittsburg County, which the national public health agency classifies as a medium risk of community spread.
Oklahoma State Department of Health data shows 565 cases per 100,000 in Pittsburg County over the past four weeks.
MPS tracked and reported COVID-19 data on its website — with no more than four total staff or students out due to COVID-19 since Feb. 22. The district stopped tracking the data over the summer, but board members said they would prefer the spreadsheet tracking COVID-19 data to continue at the beginning of the school year.
McAlester schools closed for a few days in mid-January due to COVID numbers after reporting more than 100 students and staff out for the first time in four months.
Board members thanked Rogers and school administrators and staff for previously following the contact tracing and mask policy procedures — which when enforced was followed by decline in COVID-19 numbers districtwide.
Rogers said the biggest change will be eliminating the quarantine requirements — but cautioned changing the isolation policy.
“Isolation is different from quarantine,” Rogers said. “Quarantine is only close contacts. Isolation is you’re actually positive.”
Quarantine is a strategy to keep people in close contact with COVID-19 apart from others.
Isolation aims to separate people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 from those without COVID-19.
The CDC recommends people in isolation should stay home for at least 5 full days from the first days of symptoms or the day of the positive viral test for asymptomatic people. People in isolation should also wear a mask around others and in public for an additional 5 days, the CDC states.
“That is all the same,” Rogers said, referring to her recommendation on the isolation policies.
Board member Rachel Gronwald moved to revise the policy, Greg Rock seconded and the motion unanimously passed.
The district will still require the COVID-19 vaccine and will partner with the county health department to offer vaccines at certain times, including an event in the fall to offer COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
MPS will still recommend wearing face coverings, but will not require them unless the county data meets requirements by state law to do so.
