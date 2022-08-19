McAlester mom goes viral in TikTok teaching son active shooter drills

MCALESTER, OKLA. — Cassie Walton wants her 5-year-old son prepared in the event of an active school shooter. So she bought him a bulletproof insert for his backpack, coached him on going to the corner of the classroom and holding the Spider-Man pack in front of his body.
“Be really quiet and still” to avoid detection, the 22-year-old mother instructed.
Then she shot a video of the training session, posted it to Tik Tok and amassed 7.6 million views, 1.4 million likes, 76,000 shares and 44,000 comments, most of them favorable.
A few responses questioned if such a drill would make her son afraid to attend school or make him anxious while there.
Not if done right and in a panic-free voice, said Walton in an interview.
“I hope people are able to have age-appropriate conversations with their children and not scare them into not wanting to go to school,” she said. “Just make them comfortable about talking about it, and make sure that they know what to do and to get with their school so the parents and the school can work hand-in-hand to help prevent these situations from happening anymore.”
Situations such as the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were fatally shot by gunman on May 22. Or the massacre of 21 first-graders shot to death by a gunman along with four teachers, the principal and a school psychologist at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.
Walton said she held back tears from the emotion of teaching her son life-saving tips, but felt it necessary. She said it is important for adults to communicate with children about the possibility of an active shooter.
“Just talk to your kids, listen to your kids, make sure that they are heard and that their feelings are valid,” said Walton. “Just give them the love and attention they need because I feel like a lot of people that do this kind of thing, they just want validation in this world and they are just out of ideas on how to get it.”
Walton said she saw another mom on TikTok talking about bulletproof inserts in her child’s backpack but didn’t buy one online until two days after the Uvalde school shooting.
She said her son’s school had already conducted lockdown drills, allowing her to model her coaching on those drills. She said her son took to the instruction, though he initially thought he had a better handle on how to respond to an active shooter situation.
“Whenever we started talking about it, he just thought that he could be Spider-Man and just karate chop the bad guys that he didn’t even need a bulletproof backpack,” Walton said with a chuckle. “But I explained to him ‘no it’s a little but more serious than that. Even Spider-Man can’t survive a gunshot.”
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com