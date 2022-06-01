McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.