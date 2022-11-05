A Jackie Brannon Corrections Center escapee is back in custody.
Inmate Derik Wayne Taylor escaped from JBCC early Saturday before law enforcement officials found him in the McAlester area that evening, Oklahoma Dept. Of Corrections reported.
Taylor, 32, is serving 15 years for burglary and eluding convictions in Garfield County. He is serving a 7-year sentence for burglary and a 4-year sentence for Escape After Lawful Arrest, both in Le Flore County.
He was unaccounted at 7:10 a.m. Saturday before local police and area hospitals were notified and search efforts commenced.
