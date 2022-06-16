OKLAHOMA CITY — House lawmakers on Wednesday passed a “buffet” of inflation relief tax options aimed at cutting grocery and personal income taxes, but state Senate leaders said their actions amounted to little more than “complete political theater” that “hoodwinked” even the governor.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the House “wasted” more than $20,000 a day over three days for “political shenanigans.” He said they came into session and passed a “smorgasbord of ideas” before adjourning, effectively ending the special session. Treat said even if the Senate wanted to act on the measures, they couldn’t be sent to the governor due to complex rules governing the legislative process.
“They give a smorgasbord of ideas with no leadership behind it,” Treat said. “They literally are throwing things against the wall. They’re counting on us to be the adults in the room. We will be the adults in the room, but I’m beside myself that anyone falls for that.”
Treat said he believes Gov. Kevin Stitt, who issued a statement praising the passage of the legislation, got “hoodwinked on the deal and doesn’t realize” the legislation can’t make it to his desk. He said the Senate has already begun conducting a “thorough, thoughtful study” using a tax reform working group before passing any legislation.
The House on Wednesday sent to the Senate legislation containing more than $500 million in tax cuts aimed at helping Oklahomans — at least temporarily — weather soaring gas and grocery prices as part of a comprehensive inflation relief package.
The bills offer state senators the option of either temporarily or permanently cutting the state’s grocery tax and personal income tax rates. Local grocery tax rates would remain intact, though some measures passed by the state House would prohibit municipalities and counties from attempting to increase grocery tax rates while the state’s moratorium remained in effect. Any temporary tax cuts would last two years. Senators also have the option to increase the state’s grocery sales tax credit from $40 to $200.
State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said the state House advanced a “buffet of bills” to choose from, and said Oklahoma is in a strong financial position and lawmakers need to provide inflation relief now.
“It’s hard to take the position of boasting about the large surplus that we have while simultaneously having Oklahoma taxpayers paying $4.50-plus at the pump and high amounts (at the) grocery store, etc., while we’re not doing anything to address that inflation, that very real inflation that they’re experiencing,” he said.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a statement Wednesday evening that the Senate spent all week “finding reasons not to help Oklahomans with inflation.” He said they started studies, refused to author bills and now deliberately won’t convene session for action on the House’s bills and measures requested by Stitt. He contended that the Senate is not prohibited from acting on the legislation.
McCall said the Senate “has run out of excuses.”
“Oklahomans are tired of waiting,” he said. “The Senate should act now.”
Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said inflation relief can be delivered as soon as the Senate “stops delaying and starts acting.”
“The bottom line is if the Senate was passing bills instead of fabricating false legal excuses, Oklahomans could stop paying state sales tax on groceries come July 1,” Echols said. “If senators don’t want to help Oklahomans, they should just say so and stop blaming everyone but themselves.”
House lawmakers propose funding the tax cuts using hundreds of millions of dollars that they said are currently sitting unused in Oklahoma Health Care Authority coffers. House lawmakers did not advance earlier plans to slash the Governor’s Office budget to pay for the measures.
“Oklahoma families need inflation relief now, and I am glad the House passed legislation to eliminate the state grocery sales tax and reduce personal income tax, both of which I called for in my State of the State address in February,” Stitt said in a statement.
In May, Stitt vetoed the Legislature’s plan to provide one-time $75 inflation relief checks to all Oklahoma taxpayers later this year. Legislators did not have enough votes to override the veto.
Stitt said since calling his special session last month, inflation has increased 8.6% overall, food costs are up over 10% and the inflation crisis shows no signs of slowing down.
Stitt said the Senate has already passed tax cuts this year, so he’s optimistic that they will join efforts to “deliver the inflation relief Oklahomans need.”
“Oklahoma families need real relief right now,” Stitt said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
