OKLAHOMA CITY — The June 28 Republican primary poses a rare opportunity for Gov. Kevin Stitt to get two of his handpicked appointees elected to pivotal roles that could shape the path forward for Oklahoma’s public schools and tribal relations for years to come.
With a victory at the ballot box easily within reach for Stitt, political observers note that the governor has begun a move to consolidate his power down ballot by encouraging his Republicans supporters to elect oft-likeminded political allies John O’Connor and Ryan Walters as the next attorney general and superintendent of public instruction, respectively.
He’s made two rare statewide endorsements, has campaigned with both men and has publicly touted his appointment of O’Connor nearly 10 months ago as one of his top accomplishments in office.
Campaign strategists, meanwhile, say that a Walters-O’Connor victory would make it easier for Stitt to continue his “school choice” education policies as well as his ongoing battle with the state’s tribal nations over the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling, which determined that large swaths of eastern Oklahoma remain reservation land.
“They’re running as a team of executives who are in alignment on public policy,” said Alex Weintz, a partner with Amber Integrated, which provides campaign consulting services but is not involved in any of the three races. “And so I think it will be easier for the governor to successfully pursue his agenda if he has his candidates elected to the office of attorney general and state superintendent.”
As Stitt’s appointed cabinet secretary of education, Walters has served as his lieutenant in a push to advance school choice policy, which includes making it easier to open charter schools and expanding transfer policies, busing options and state-supported scholarship programs, Weintz said.
In O’Connor, Stitt has an ally who backs his efforts to continue challenging McGirt. It’s fairly obvious O’Connor’s opponent, Gentner Drummond, does not share that mindset, Weintz said.
Weintz said Stitt remains extremely popular with Republican voters, but when his company last polled likely voters in March, they found that 77% of Republican primary voters were undecided in the superintendent’s race.
“An endorsement for Walters, I think, helps him bash in and drive home his public identity and brand and helps him get a little more visibility. It underscores his school choice bonafides,” Weintz said.
Donelle Harder, Stitt’s campaign manager, said Stitt’s platform to end “politics as usual” has attracted Oklahomans like O’Connor and Walters, who have never served in elected office before.
She said Stitt believes O’Connor and Walters are able to bring a fresh perspective and set of eyes to state government. The governor particularly identifies with O’Connor’s anti-abortion stance and his decisions to push back on U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration. She said Walters’ background as a teacher has helped Stitt think strategically about public school reforms and how to retain qualified classroom teachers.
Stitt has not endorsed any other statewide candidates, she said.
Harder said at the end of the day, Stitt recognizes that voters will make their own decisions, but he wanted to use his name to help ensure both men get their messages to his supporters.
“Sometimes having the most popular elected official’s name behind you allows you to get into one extra Republican meeting when you’ve got a crowded race, or it allows you to get into pockets of Stitt supporters around the state who are otherwise leery as to who to open their door to,” she said.
Amber England, a campaign strategist with Strategy 77, said the two endorsements are Stitt’s way of “trying to consolidate power.”
She said if Walters wins, Stitt can help influence the largest portion of Oklahoma’s annual budget — education spending. And if O’Connor wins the attorney general race, he’ll continue to hold sway over litigation efforts, particularly with tribes.
England said Stitt has ramped up his support of both men following recent polling numbers that indicate they’re trailing in their respective races.
She believes the outcome of the attorney general and superintendent of public instruction races will serve as a referendum among Republican voters about whether they like Stitt’s ongoing battle with tribes or support his push to use taxpayer money to further privatize public education.
Weintz, meanwhile, said he doesn’t necessarily think voters view the two races as policy referendums, but practically speaking Stitt will have a harder time in his second term if he doesn’t get some victories down ballot.
While O’Connor said he considers it an honor that Stitt both endorsed him and considers his appointment one his top accomplishments, he said there’s “plenty of evidence out there” that he’s independent of Stitt.
He said he and Stitt have publicly clashed over Stitt’s decision to commute Julius Jones’ death sentence to life. O’Connor also publicly sought to disqualify some of Stitt’s pardon and parole board appointees.
“Those are clear examples for the people of Oklahoma that the governor and I have a good friendship, we can respect each other, but each of us has a job to do, and we do it. And when we disagree, we disagree respectfully, but we nevertheless disagree, and we’re not afraid to be in public disagreement,” O’Connor said.
He noted that he’s also received other endorsements, but “my decisions are not for sale.”
But he also acknowledged he and Stitt are aligned on critical items, like fighting the Biden administration. He said the state has sued the Biden administration 15 times in his 10 months in office, and he’s joined other attorneys general in criticizing Biden regulations or proposed regulations 39 times in the same period. Both men also agree that life begins at conception. They share the belief that transgender Oklahomans should use the bathroom and play in sporting leagues that align with their biological sex rather than the gender they most closely identify with.
O’Connor also supports continued efforts to narrow the impact of the McGirt decision, and said the tribes are trying to elect his opponent, Drummond, so “they’ll have a lawyer who will roll over and not try to limit the impact of McGirt.”
Drummond did not respond to a request for comment.
Walters, who has made quite a few campaign stops with Stitt, said Oklahomans have a great opportunity in the election to say that Oklahomans can do better than 49th in education.
Walters said he’s “thrilled” to have Stitt’s endorsement because their education visions align. In fact, he couldn’t think of a single education policy where they disagree.
Walters said Stitt’s endorsement sends a signal to Oklahomans that he’ll be a champion for students, push for changes in the existing public education system and be passionate about ensuring parents are empowered and have choices in their kids’ educations.
“I think that Oklahomans want someone who is willing to do hard things, to be bold, and lay out a conservative vision for education and help drive the state there,” Walters said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
