OKLAHOMA CITY — Even as pressure increases on state leaders to pass new policies that will improve student outcomes, there remains considerable division among state leaders about the best way to achieve that.
During most legislative sessions, K-12 education policy is a primary topic of conversation, but there’s bipartisan agreement that the issue is in “the driver’s seat” this session, and is dominating policy discussions. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt indicated Friday that broader state budget conversations are on hold until legislators can agree on how much more they’re going to invest into education and how it will be allocated.
Republican leaders, meanwhile, spent the week bickering over whose education vision would be the best plan to increase lagging student outcomes, expand school choice and to recruit and retain teachers. While both Republican-controlled chambers want to invest hundreds of millions more into K-12 schools, their policies differ in key areas, such as how much more to put into the student funding formula and whether rural education should receive more money to offset the expense of tax credit plans. They also disagree over how the tax credits should be structured, and how much more teachers should receive in raises.
House Democrats then added to the furor by demanding that lawmakers decouple a planned teacher raise plan from any proposed comprehensive education-funding package so that a voucher-like component can be considered independently of needed public school investments.
Then, even as senators were voting on a $630 million education spending plan inside the Capitol, Stitt and state Superintendent Ryan Walters stood outside, leading a school choice rally that championed policy that would give thousands of private and homeschool families access to hundreds of million of taxpayer-funded tax credits.
In an interview after the rally, Walters said Republicans are under “tremendous pressure” to get education policies across the finish line this session, and he said it’s no surprise that school-related legislation conversations have dominated the first two months of session.
He said the issue of lagging K-12 education outcomes dominated not only the recent gubernatorial race, but also his state superintendent election. He called for increased school choice but also policies that will help recruit and retain the best teachers.
State Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said education is always a “pretty primary topic of conversation,” but this session it is in “the driver’s seat.”
“I think the message that we have heard, regardless of Republican or Democrat, is that the people of Oklahoma expect us to continue to move our state forward, and the best way we can do that is by improving the education outcomes and options for our kids,” Caldwell said.
He said legislators believe they owe it to Oklahomans to figure out how to make the education system better, but said it’s “very safe to say there’s a lot of differing opinions on how to do that.”
Stitt said Friday that what Oklahoma has been doing over the last 20 years hasn’t worked despite investing “billions and billions and billions of dollars into our current system.”
Reading scores have dropped, and Oklahoma students rank near the bottom in standardized test outcomes, he said. Advocates, though, also note that Oklahoma continues to rank toward the bottom nationally in its per-pupil investments and is now lagging in what it pays classroom teachers.
Rob Sellers, of Jenks, who was advocating at the Capitol for increased parental choice, said parents statewide are calling for legislative action to boost student outcomes.
“Something has to happen,” Sellers said.
Kaitlan Nichols, of Edmond, is a mother of seven children ranging in age from 12 to 6 months. She said Oklahomans are very interested in education issues, and she’s watching closely a plan that could give her homeschooled children access to tax credits to pay for things like books and tutoring.
“The education of our children has always and should always continue to be a parent’s No. 1 priority,” Nichols said.
State Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, said Oklahomans across the state — regardless of political affiliation — are demanding increased education investments because strong schools are fundamental to communities and economic development.
Ranson, who is proposing up to $12,000 teacher raises, said that there’s bipartisan support for teacher pay raises, but Republican leaders have tied them to passage of voucher-like tax credits.
She argued that Republican leaders have been forced to link teacher pay and student spending increases to the controversial tax credits because the voucher scheme is unpopular and can’t pass without the public school measures.
“I understand that Democrats don’t want to advance anything,” House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in response to the Democrats’ insistence that his tax credit plan is a voucher scheme and unpopular unless tied to other initiatives.
“They want to keep the status quo,” McCall said. “They want a crisis. They want education fighting one another. That is not the way we should lead in Oklahoma. We need to come up with policies that work for everyone.”
McCall said Republicans in his chamber are committed to ensuring that every student, parent, teacher and school district “wins” with education policy this year. Teacher pay raises will be part of any package that his chamber advances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.