The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a mandatory boil order for McAlester.
Read the full notice below:
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has advised McAlester PWA public water supply, located in Pittsburg County, to inform users of its drinking water to use water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth. This Boil Order replaces the previous Do Not Use Order and was issued due to the lack of water pressure over a prolonged period of time.
The following systems purchase water from McAlester PWA and are therefore also included in the boil order:
Pittsburg Co. RWD 9
Pittsburg Co. RWD 6
Pittsburg Co. RWD 7
Pittsburg Co. RWD 16
Pittsburg Co. RWD 5
If a water customer is unsure which water system supplies their water, the customer should check their water bill.
Users will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption. Federal law requires that consumers be notified when a public water supply standards are not being met.
