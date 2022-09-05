Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton highlighted faith, family and culture in his State of the Nation Address on Monday.
Batton’s video address opened with members speaking Choctaw language before the chief started speaking from a church in his annual address that focused on the tribe’s culture on Labor Day.
Barbara Cates, a tribal member, said it was difficult to communicate with her father because she wasn’t fluent in the Choctaw language.
“Language is very important — it’s a very important factor in any culture,” she said in the video address. “If you lose the language, you lose your culture, you lose yourtradition.”
She said that motivated her to enroll in Level 1 Choctaw language classes seven years ago and she continued learning through the online courses.
Choctaw Nation’s School of Choctaw Language offers free online classes online at www.choctawschool.com. The course is self-paced and delivered via the Canvas Learning Management System.
“Keeping our language alive is just one way we exercise that sovereignty,” Batton said. “I’m encouraged to see so many people excited about learning the Choctaw language.”
Batton said Choctaw Nation saw wins again for tribal sovereignty in the past year as the tribe’s membership stands at 212,369 worldwide.
He said Choctaw Nation’s sovereignty and federal assistance helped it offer relief to tribal members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately COVID-19 has touched just about every one of us in some way,” Batton said. “The American Rescue Plan Act has allotted funding for the Choctaw Nation to support our tribal members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The tribe processed 30,813 food security applications and 160,808 economic impact recovery applications.
Choctaw Nation announced last year all of its members 18 years and older could receive $1,000 each year in 2021 and 2022, with members younger than 18 allowed to receive $700 by applying through the tribe.
Batton touted Choctaw Nation’s health services.
He said the tribe reported more than 800,000 health encounters and filled 1,166,298 prescriptions filled through Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority in the last year.
The tribe announced earlier this year plans for a nearly-$70 million expansion that will double the size of the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic in McAlester.
Choctaw Nation also reported 20,327 behavioral health encounters, with Batton saying the tribe wants to remove barriers to treatment.
“You are not alone,” Batton said. “The Choctaw Nation is here to help you.”
Choctaw Nation also awarded $380,458 to seven cities and $56,835 to another through its community development fund.
Data shared in the video shows the tribe operates on 46% business operating income and 38% on federal and state grants.
Choctaw Nation Housing Authority offers a bevy of services for tribal members — independent elder rental homes, affordable rental homes, LEAP housing, home financing, home rehabilitation programs, storm shelter programs, and more.
Tawnya Wells said she needed more affordable housing after she became a widow and moved into an apartment. But she moved into Choctaw Nation housing and said it helped her.
“I didn’t think I would ever live in a house again,” she said. “I saw them building these houses so I jumped at it. This is just perfect. There’s plenty of room for my entire family to come visit.”
Choctaw Nation constructed 10 homes this year year through LEAP, a lease-to-own home ownership program, to bring its total to 330 built through the program. Choctaw Nation also built 22 independent elder homes this year to bring its total to 231. The tribe also expanded broadband services to 824 homes.
The tribe completed 1,501 home repairs and assisted with 81 home loans in the past year.
Career development services assisted 6,458 tribal members, including with 52 internships and hosted 29 job fairs.
Choctaw Nation also served 8,795 higher education members with nearly $8 million in its higher education fund. The tribe’s eight head start educational facilities serve 618 children enrolled with 251 staff capacity.
Batton also touted the announced Choctaw Landing Hochatown — a 200,000 square-feet entertainment destination with 100 hotel rooms — as part of the tribe’s boon to economic development in southeast Oklahoma.
