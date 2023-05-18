OKLAHOMA CITY — A Tulsa-area school district and two of its employees violated a student’s religious rights last year by forcing her to remove a sacred eagle feather from her high school graduation regalia, a new lawsuit alleges.
Lena Black’s lawsuit against Broken Arrow Public Schools comes just days after Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a popular legislative measure that would have guaranteed Indigenous students the right to wear tribal regalia at school graduation ceremonies.
Black, a member of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Oklahoma and of Osage descent, alleges two school district employees “accosted” her while she was waiting in line to enter the graduation ceremony last year and then tried to “forcibly remove” the feather from her mortarboard, according to a lawsuit filed in Tulsa County.
Black said she removed the plume to protect herself and later walked across the graduation stage, holding it in her hand. But Black alleges the confrontation left the feather physically and ceremonially damaged and ruined her day.
She said the school officials told her the plume was a prohibited “decoration,” even though other students were allowed to wear various secular stoles, a U.S. Army stole, cords, a beaded medallion and other religious items like crosses and hijabs. Black tried to explain to the two employees that she received the sacred feather at age 3, and it symbolized the prayers of her people for “life and protection,” according to the lawsuit
The lawsuit alleges the district infringed upon her religious and free speech rights under both the state and federal constitutions.
In an email, Tara Thompson, a Broken Arrow district spokeswoman, said the district had not yet been served with the lawsuit, so she could not comment on it. However, she said the district does allow students to add items to their graduation regalia, not only for Native students, but also those of other religious and ethnic heritages. The process was also in place last year.
This year, Thompson said, nearly 60 students have already completed the process to “deviate from the traditional dress code,” and additional requests were expected ahead of the 2023 graduation ceremony next week.
“We are not waiting on any law from our state Legislature or at the federal level in order to be able to celebrate our students’ diverse backgrounds,” she said.
Lawmakers have been trying for three years to enshrine the right to wear tribal regalia into law because they have insisted some districts are still barring Native American students from wearing it, even though it’s a federally protected religious belief.
Stitt argued in his veto message that nothing in state law prevents the practice, but said he believed school districts should be allowed to set the dress code at official graduation ceremonies.
“This lawsuit demonstrates why these decisions cannot be left up to individual school districts,” said Wilson Pipestem, Black’s attorney, in a statement. “Without clarity from the state, Native students will continue to be forced to seek justice in the courts after their rights have been violated and their graduation ceremonies are long since over.”
Oklahoma has the highest number of Native American students attending public schools in the country. Over 130,000 Native American students attend public schools, State Department of Education statistics show.
Tribal leaders with the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations quickly issued a joint statement calling on lawmakers to override Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 429.
State Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, said Thursday that interest from legislative leadership in overriding the veto had been “lukewarm at best” because other issues are believed to be more pertinent. Session ends May 26.
Caldwell, House author of the measure, said he continues to press for a veto override.
“This is the perfect example of why we passed this piece of legislation to give these schools guidance but also … so that a young lady doesn’t have to hire lawyers and go through a court process that could take up to four years and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, all to be able to express something that is granted to her by our Constitution,” Caldwell said.
