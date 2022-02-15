An autopsy report confirmed witness accounts that John Grant vomited and aspirated during Oklahoma’s first execution in nearly seven years.
Dr. Jeremy Shelton of the State Medical Examiner’s office wrote in an autopsy report conducted a day after Grant’s Oct. 28, 2021 execution that Grant inhaled stomach contents into his airway.
“There is patchy vomitus within the airway extending to the bilateral main stem bronchi at which point there is a transition to tan-white froth that extends into the intraparenchymal bronchi and bronchioles,” Shelton wrote.
Shelton’s report found Grant had intramuscular bleeding in his tongue and he suffered from pulmonary edema, a common occurrence in lethal injections where the lungs fill with fluid.
Grant, 60, was convicted of the 1998 killing of prison worker Gay Carter. Court documents state Carter removed him from a job at the prison before Grant took her to a closet and stabbed her 16 times.
Media witnesses at the execution said Grant convulsed nearly two dozen times and vomited on himself before he died at 4:21 p.m. that day.
Crow, Oklahoma’s prisons director Scott, said the next day during a virtual press conference that media “embellished” their eyewitness accounts. Crow said Grant “dry heaved” and “regurgitated” while the execution was completed “without complication.”
“The basis for that is at no point through the protocol or administering the protocol were there ever any delays or any complications that prevented the protocol from being completed,” Crow said in the conference.
Grant was among death row inmates who sued Oklahoma over its three-drug execution protocols — largely over the use of midazolam and its effectiveness in sedating prisoners so they don’t feel unnecessary pain. The U.S. Supreme Court voted to lift a stay hours before Grant’s execution despite a federal district court trial over the challenge scheduled for months afterward.
Oklahoma ended a nearly seven-year moratorium on lethal injections using the same three-drug mixture it did in a series of executions that brought scrutiny.
Clayton Lockett writhed for more than 40 minutes during his 2014 lethal injection before dying of a heart attack after the execution was stopped. The state also used a non-approved drug in the January 2015 lethal injection of Charles Warner and planned to use the same mixture to execute Richard Glossip before then-Gov. Mary Fallin issued a stay.
Attorneys for several Oklahoma death row inmates challenged the state’s lethal injection protocol in court — with one set for federal trial this month.
Gilbert Ray Postelle is scheduled to die Thursday by lethal injection. Postelle received the death penalty for his role in the Memorial Day 2005 shooting deaths of four people at a home in southeast Oklahoma City.
