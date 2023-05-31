OKLAHOMA CITY — Abortion will remain illegal in Oklahoma under most circumstances despite an Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling Wednesday that struck down two controversial abortion laws, the state’s top attorney said.
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that despite the ruling that struck down Senate Bill 1503 and House Bill 4327, the state’s 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in effect. Abortion therefore remains unlawful in Oklahoma except under certain circumstances.
Oklahoma Supreme Court justices though found unconstitutional the 2022 legislative measures that allowed for citizen-enforced abortion bans. Those laws encouraged private citizens to civilly sue abortion providers or anyone who helped someone obtain one.
The court ruled that lawmakers did not clearly define what constituted a medical emergency, and that justices could not sever the portion of the law without creating an even more restrictive one that would further violate the state Constitution.
“If the Court were to sever the prohibition on abortion altogether, there would be no meaning to the rest of the bill because there would be nothing to civilly enforce,” the court wrote. “In order to attempt to salvage the rest of H.B. 4327, this Court would have to re-write the entire statute, which is not our purview.”
House Bill 4327 banned abortions from the moment of fertilization, which is defined as when the sperm fuses with the egg, except in a medical emergency or in cases of rape, sexual assault or incest that have been reported to law enforcement. House Bill 1503 bans abortions around six weeks when a fetal heartbeat can first be detected except to save the life of the mother.
Wednesday’s ruling comes nearly a year after reproductive rights advocates sued the state and county clerks, challenging the constitutionality of both measures. It also comes a little more than two months after the court struck down Senate Bill 612, which criminalized the procedure.
In a statement, Planned Parenthood said while abortion remains largely unavailable in Oklahoma because of the 1910 prohibition, the ruling ensures that “Oklahoma’s vigilante bans cannot hold doctors back from providing life-saving care” and affirms that doctors should be able to use their own medical judgment on whether a mother’s life is at risk without waiting until there is “imminent danger.”
“While we are relieved the court upheld the right to abortion in medical emergencies, this does not diminish the fact that care remains out of reach for the majority of Oklahomans,” said Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains.
Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement that Oklahoma lawmakers have passed four abortion bans in the last two years with “extremely narrow exceptions.”
“Their lack of concern and empathy for pregnant Oklahomans is frightening,” she said. “These overlapping bans have created a public health crisis in the state—we know pregnant women have been turned away from hospitals and denied medically necessary abortions until they were near death. Today, the Oklahoma Supreme Court reiterated that the state constitution protects the right to abortion in life-threatening situations. It’s time Oklahoma lawmakers stop violating their own constitution and putting lives at risk.”
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a statement that he’s “disappointed” by the ruling. A supermajority of legislators in both the state House and Senate supported the legislation.
“Oklahomans can rest assured that House Republicans will continue to protect the lives of the unborn and pursue legislation that values all life,” McCall said.
He said the ruling won’t change Oklahoma’s status as “one of the most pro-life states in the nation.”
“We will continue to be a voice for the voiceless as we strive to protect the right to life in the state of Oklahoma,” McCall said.
House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said in a statement that the ruling pleased her because it will keep healthcare decisions where they belong — between Oklahomans and their physicians.
She said Democrats had questioned the constitutionality of both measures back in 2022.
“Today’s ruling is a reminder, for the supermajority in both chambers, that putting forth extremist legislation for partisan political points is a waste of taxpayer time and money,” she said.
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, called the ruling “horrible news,” “very sad” and “very tragic.”
“Obviously it’s horrible for the sake of unborn babies,” he said. “I think the courts are missing the most important thing which is defending innocent life. There’s no function of government, whether legislative, judicial or executive, more important than defending innocent life. And there’s no life more innocent than an innocent unborn baby, so the courts have missed a basic point in a very big way.”
He said naturally the life of the mother needs to be considered, but it also needs to be weighed against the life of the baby.
“Apparently, the courts are not considering the life of the baby,” he said. “It’s very tragic.”
Olsen said he believes legislators will return next session with additional abortion-related legislation in response to Wednesday’s decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.