Water tower levels in McAlester started dropping again Saturday afternoon, said City of McAlester Public Information Officer/Grant Writer Stephanie Giacomo.
"We've seen water levels drop over the past hour," Giacomo said around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Citizens may see a drop in water pressure or possibly a loss of water again due to the receding water tower levels, said Giacomo.
City officials are hoping repairs to two new breaks will help alleviate the problem.
Work crews were in the process of repairing a broken fire hydrant on the south side of town and the 12-inch line on the west side of town, Giacomo said. Both were significant breaks causing water losses, she said
"It is our hope those are our primary problems causing the towers to drain," said Giacomo.
If that proves to be thecase, the hope was the towers would start filling again after repairs at the two sites were completed.
City officials renewed their pleas for water conservation as some parts of McAlester still had no water service as of Saturday.
