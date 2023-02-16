McAlester's Fire Department is getting two new fire engines.
One is expected to arrive in April and the other within approximately 18-to-20 months.
McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer is looking forward to the new arrivals.
"This is a new 2024 rescue fire engine," Brewer said of the second of the two new fire engines. It's expected to take approximately 18-to-20 months for the new fire engine to be built and then arrive in McAlester.
McAlester city councilors unanimously approved a bid of $751,523.16 bid for the new fire engine during their Jan. 31 meeting — but all of the costs will not come from city revenues.
Brewer said the city received a Firefighters Assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will go toward the cost. It's a 95% grant, with the city required to add the remaining 5% of the FEMA grant. That worked out to the city adding $27,380.96 to bring the total amount to $547, 619.04, Brewer said.
That still leaves the city to pay the difference between the bid amount of $751,523.16 and the FEMA grant plus 5% amount which total $547,619.04, Brewer noted. The difference between the two amounts the city will pay is $203,904.12.
McAlester Mayor john Browne noted that means the city is getting a three-quarters of a million-dollars new fire engine for a little over $200,000, when the city's portion of the total amount is considered.
The new fire engine the city is purchasing will be manufactured by the Sutphen Corporation Fire Apparatus Builders in Ohio.
Voting "yes" in favor of the new fire engine purchase were Browne, Ward 1 City Councilor Weldon Smith; Justin Few, Ward 2; Cliff House, Ward 3; Randy Roden, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6.
Brewer said the first new fire engine is expected to arrive in McAlester in April.
"We will send two guys up that will do a final inspection," Brewer said. "They will look at the bid specs and make sure it matches."
He said the city was able to purchase that fire truck for $525,000. The difference in the prices between the two fire engines is the process for the first one started approximately 18 months ago, before prices rose to their current levels.
Brewer said the two new fire engines will replace some older ones in the McAlester Fire Department's fleet.
"We surplussed an engine out about four years ago," Brewer said. "The first one will replace that engine."
Brewer said the McAlester Fire Department will hold on to the other current fire engine being replaced.
"The second one will let us move a 1996 fire engine to reserve status," Brewer said. "That will give us two new engines and a reserve engine as well." Plans are for the reserve engine to be used when another fire engine has to go in for maintenance or repairs.
When the first of the two new fire engines arrives, the city will be able to have a fire rescue engine at each of the fire stations around the city.
Currently, Station 2 on the south side of the city has a ladder truck on-site, Brewer said. "There's certain fires where we would not want to take a ladder truck," Brewer said, including dumpster fires or car fires as a couple of examples.
Other fire engines are normally in place at Station 4 at McAlester City Hall and at Station 3 at the North Town Fire Station. The city also has a station on Village Boulevard, off U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway. MFD also has two brush rigs, Brewer said.
After both of the new fire engines arrive, the McAlester Fire Department will have four engines online and one in reserve," Brewer said.
"It's going to be updated engines, hopefully less repair costs and dependability."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.