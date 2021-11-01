Attorneys for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma said in a Supreme Court filing that the state waived its right to challenge the existence of the tribe’s reservation after stipulating to the existence during arguments in lower courts.
The tribe filed an amicus brief — a document filed by a party which isn’t involved in a particular case — in a petition for writ of certiorari in which the state of Oklahoma is asking for the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule its decision in McGirt.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who was retried in federal court and sentenced to life in prison. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in 2021 applied the ruling to the Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw and Seminole nations.
The ruling gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native American defendants and victims within tribal lands under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act.
Oklahoma filed nine writs of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court in August — including one in the case against Devin Sizemore of McAlester.
Sizemore, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, was originally convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Pittsburg County District court for drowning his 21-month-old daughter Emily in a pond near Krebs and attacking officers attempting to stop him.
OCCA ruled in Sizemore’s case that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt applied to the Choctaw Nation.
The tribe’s brief states that the state did not oppose the existence of the Choctaw Nation’s reservations status under the previous attorney general’s rule and now the current AG contends that Congress disestablished the reservations belonging to the Five Tribes.
According to the tribe’s Amicus brief, attorneys for the state of Oklahoma did not challenge the existence of the Choctaw Nation reservation and stipulated that if the court found the reservation was never disestablished, then Sizemore’s crime occurred “within Indian Country.”
“By this conduct, the state forfeited its right to challenge the Choctaw Reservation here, by attacking McGirt or otherwise,” the Amicus brief states. “The State’s effort to reverse its earlier decisions not to challenge the existence of the Choctaw Reservation ‘comes too late in the day’ to be considered here. Nor can it back out of its stipulation now."
The tribe also states since OCCA affirmed the status of its reservation, the tribe has followed through on its commitment to protect the public by taking numerous steps to ensure that criminal offenders are held accountable.
“Immediately after the ruling in this case, the Nation met with all the district attorneys in the reservation to develop a system of case identification and correspondence between tribal and state prosecutors to ‘prevent any currently incarcerated individual from being released based solely on a McGirt jurisdictional claim,’” the brief states.
The tribe also states it has “thrown huge resources” since OCCA’s April 2021 decision into ensuring a seamless transition from state to tribal prosecution of criminal offenders.
“To handle prosecutions, the Nation has doubled the size of its prosecutor’s office by hiring six full-time prosecutors, added two full-time tribal District Court judges, and is opening a juvenile court,” the brief states.
According to the brief, the tribe has brought 1,012 felony and misdemeanor cases in tribal court and issued an additional 582 traffic citations as of Sept. 30, 2021.
“In short: ‘We are responsible. We are stepping up,” the brief states. “And the Nation will continue to do so.”
