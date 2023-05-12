Two seniors were recognized as Students of the Month for May by members of the Wilburton Kiwanis Club. The students were special guests during the club’s Wednesday, April 26 meeting held in the Student Life Center on the campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Miranda Cheek is the daughter of Kimberly and Scott Cheek. She attends Wilburton High School where she is a member of the Lady Digger basketball and slow pitch softball teams, FBLA, and FCA. She serves as treasurer for FBLA. She has been listed to the principal’s honor roll, and was named All-Conference and All-Area in basketball.
Cheek is active in her church where she works with the youth and will serve as a camp counselor this summer. She enjoys fishing, hunting, playing basketball, going to church, and spending time with her family and friends. She plans to attend college upon graduation to pursue a career as a coach.
Caleb Holliday is the son of Jennifer and Travis Holliday. He attends Wilburton High School where he is a member of the Digger basketball and golf teams. He served as a team captain in basketball and as an office aide. He has been listed on the principal’s honor roll.
Holliday’s community service projects include assisting with the local food bank and assisting Main Street with Christmas decorations. He enjoys work, playing golf, hunting, fishing, and hanging out with his girlfriend and friends. Upon graduation he plans to become employed with Harber Heat and Air.
