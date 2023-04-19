The action is heating up at Mike Deak Field.
McAlester baseball is set to host its annual McAlester Shootout Festival Thursday through Saturday, with those three days filled to the brim with action on the diamond from teams across eastern Oklahoma.
Poteau, Eufaula, Muskogee, Wagoner, Antlers, will be hosted by the Buffs at Mike Deak Field, are scheduled to each play three games over the course of the festival.
Glenpool, Wister, and Rattan are also coming to participate in the McAlester Shootout Festival, with the Warriors and Wildcats playing one game each, and the Rams playing two games.
McAlester itself will see games against Antlers, Wagoner, and Poteau, with start times of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
All teams will be able to take pregame infield, if time allows. The run rule for the Shootout will be set to eight-run leads after five innings.
The festival will be the last hurrah for many teams as they wrap up their regular seasons and look forward to postseason play.
McAlester baseball will also be hosting a fundraiser during the Shootout, selling hanging flower baskets for $25 for any patron looking to get mom a gift for the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday.
Here is the complete 2023 McAlester Shootout Festival schedule:
THURSDAY
Poteau vs. Eufaula, 11 a.m.
Muskogee vs. Wagoner, 1:30 p.m.
Wister vs. Wagoner, 4 p.m.
McAlester vs. Antlers, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Rattan vs. Muskogee, 11 a.m.
Eufaula vs. Antlers, 1:30 p.m.
Poteau vs. Glenpool, 4 p.m.
McAlester vs. Wagoner, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Antlers vs. Muskogee, 11 a.m.
McAlester vs. Poteau, 1:30 p.m.
Eufaula vs. Rattan, 4 p.m.
