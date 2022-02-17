VELMA — Velma Alma Public Schools Superintendent Raymond Rice confirmed Thursday Andy McGuire has been relieved of his volunteer coaching duties effective immediately.
Previously, some parents in the community asked McGuire, also a Velma school board member, to resign from both of his positions after a Tiktok he created surfaced this month featuring hate speech.
In the video, which has since been removed from TikTok, McGuire, under the user handle @savagegent77, tells parents who support more than two genders or allows their children to identify as a different gender to “lay down on the center line” of a busy street and “do the world a favor.”
While Rice said he has no authority to remove McGuire from school board on Wednesday, he did confirm the coaching duties were no more.
“Effective immediately, Velma-Alma Public Schools has relived Andy McGuire of his duties as a volunteer coach,” Rice’s statement reads. “As I shared yesterday, the district remains committed to ensuring every Velma-Alma student has a school environment where they feel protected and valued. We appreciate your support of our students and our school district.”
Velma-Alma’s Board of Education will meet again at 6:30 p.m. March 9.
