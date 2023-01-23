Blaze Baugh is heading back to Edmond.
The McAlester senior running back announced his commitment to the University of Central Oklahoma in a tweet on Monday, where he will continue his football career for the Bronchos.
Baugh had a standout season for McAlester, totaling 713 rushing yards and six touchdowns. His lone year with the Buffs included his 258 rushing yard, three score night in a semifinal game against Bishop McGuinness on Nov. 26 — the fifth-best single-game performance in McAlester history.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said after the game. “I feel great. I always knew I had it in me.”
The historic performance brought Baugh the attention of UCO, offering him a scholarship just days later. He would play his final high school game on the very field he will next call home at Chad Richison Stadium during the OSSAA Class 5A State chamionship on Dec. 3.
Baugh has always had dreams of playing college football, and is now one step closer to that reality.
He made the move to McAlester for his senior year from Talihina, where the Golden Tigers suspended the football program due to lack of participation. But Baugh had connections in McAlester, and elected to become a Buff.
“I liked the facilities, and my cousin’s a coach here,” he said of reasons for choosing McAlester.
McAlester coach Forrest Mazey has described Baugh as a bowling ball, and said he rose to the occasion when his team needed him.
“He’s built freakishly. He’s a grown man,” Mazey said. “I’m proud of him. He was a Mack truck (against McGuinness). Loved it, loved it.”
With the commitment, he will join his older brother Kyler in forging a college football career. The elder Baugh just wrapped up his 2022 season as a defensive lineman for the University of Minnesota, earning a 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankees Stadium in New York — a game which his younger brother and family attended.
Baugh has credited his brother, parents, and grandparents with being some of his biggest supporters — and said they’ve been there for him since day one, helping him along the road as he chases a dream that began so many years ago.
“I always loved football and loved watching it, so my mom signed me up for it and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Baugh said of his football beginnings. “I just love it, always have since playing football with my brother and dad in the yard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.