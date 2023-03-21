The KEDDO Area Agency on Aging Ombudsman Program is looking for special people to visit and advocate for long-term care residents. Most residents just need a friendly face to listen and convey to them that someone cares.
An Ombudsman can work to resolve any concerns or problems residents may have within the facility. The Ombudsman Volunteer is a person who cares enough to want to make a difference in the resident’s life and will work with the facility to resolve their concerns.
Ombudsman Volunteers are committed to improving and enriching the lives of residents in Nursing Homes, Residential Care and Assisted Living Facilities. An Ombudsman is an advocate for residents.
An Ombudsman provides information about how to find a facility and what to do to get quality care. They are trained to resolve problems.
The goal of the Ombudsman Program is to have Volunteers at each facility in the State to work with the facility and surrounding community.
Training in skills such as problem solving and communication, information about regulations, the processes of aging and long-term care facilities is provided by the Ombudsman Program for Volunteers.
Volunteers are needed in the following counties: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha and McCurtain.
Our next scheduled New Volunteer Training will be held April 10-14, 2023. For more information, please contact: Renee Johnson or Shawnna Nixon at 918-465-2367.
