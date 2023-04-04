FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
A positive attitude will help set the stage for a prosperous year. Being a good Samaritan will result in emotional rewards and opportunities. Channel your energy into home-improvement projects and take care of loose ends. Love and romance are favored and will motivate you to sport a trendy new look.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do or say. Do your own thing, and you’ll be happy with the results. An opportunity will require you to adjust your lifestyle. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- The changes happening around you will result in an emotional trade-off. Have a backup plan to ensure you can live up to your promises, regardless of how things unfold.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pay attention to criticism, but take it in stride. The help you offer others will stifle criticism. Speak from the heart, and you’ll gain access to valuable information.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- High energy put to good use will pay off. Use what you learn to help others. Your kindness will encourage people to pitch in and help. Make your needs known, and success will follow.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Check out possibilities, set up an interview or expand your interests. Don’t let others slow you down or cause you distress. Be true to yourself and stand up to anyone who takes you for granted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A unique approach may not suit everyone, but it will weed out people who are wasting your time. Choose to be proactive, and you’ll maintain control and get what you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Push yourself to finish what you start. Learn from every experience you encounter and apply what you discover to improve your health and the environment in which you live. Make romance a priority.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Your actions will count more than your words. Set high standards, and don’t make allowances for anyone trying to manipulate you. Be wary of people attempting to manipulate your emotions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don’t trust someone else to have your best interest in mind. Discover what’s meaningful to you and find out how you can make your dreams come true. Take better care of yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Adjustments at home will make your life easier. Don’t let an outsider convince you to buy something you don’t need. Set a budget and do the work yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let someone’s decisions disrupt your plans. Home improvements, lifestyle changes or joint endeavors are favored. You’ll be satisfied with the work that you do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put everything in order before you proceed. Knowing what you want and convincing others to accept your plans will ensure you get the help you need. Don’t take a physical or financial risk.
