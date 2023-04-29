TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2023
Protect what you’ve worked so hard to acquire. Don’t trust others to look out for your interests or investments or handle what’s important to you. A demonstrative attitude will ward off outside interference. Show confidence in all that you do and say, and you’ll customize your life to ensure you reach your goals. Be honest with yourself and others to avoid emotional importunities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Home improvement projects will pay off. Decluttering your space will ease stress and motivate you to take better care of yourself and your possessions. A compassionate attitude will be key.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Walk away from drama. Opportunities are apparent if you focus on what’s important. A chance to expand your interests will prove pivotal. Be careful with whom you share your secrets.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Invest in something solid and lasting, not in someone else’s dream. A unique approach to your responsibilities will bring positive results. Financial matters will complicate certain relationships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Communication will make you aware of what’s possible. Ask questions, collaborate with people you can learn from and be quick to take advantage of a rare opportunity that comes your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Proceed with an open mind and a will to learn. Your discipline and hard work will pay off if you don’t let your emotions and personal life interfere with your responsibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look for ways to lower your overhead. Avoid making impulse purchases and taking on more debt than you can afford. Update your qualifications and resume to fit a position that interests you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep the ball rolling. Don’t lose sight of your goal or your personal or professional associates. Maintaining balance and integrity will be necessary if you want to form strong alliances.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend more time getting to know someone who interests you, and you’ll gain valuable insight. Strive for perfection, and pay attention to detail. Avoid taking on too much.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — How you earn and handle your money will be crucial. Consider your living arrangements and how they affect your life and daily routine. Work to ease stress and set a sensible budget.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Learn from your mistakes, and you’ll find a safe way to make your money grow. How you invest, budget and put an end to overindulgence will be key.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Do what comes naturally. Don’t second-guess yourself or trust someone else to take care of your interests. Change your fitness routine to suit your lifestyle. Say no to temptation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Observation will provide insight into someone’s motives. Understanding what you must give up will ensure you get what you want. Keep personal information to yourself.
