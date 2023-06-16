TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2023
Be careful whom you trust. Don’t share sensitive information or get involved in something you cannot control. Take the time to check out the possibilities, and choose a plan that will help you inch forward with the least amount of interference. Focus on home enhancements and self-improvement, and personal growth and happiness will follow. Love is apparent, and a healthy lifestyle is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Let your intelligence guide you and your strength and courage help you implement changes that make your world a better place. Choose peace and love over discord and chaos.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination and discipline to make a difference for yourself and the people you love. Stand up for your rights and be passionate about the changes you want. Keep life simple.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t be too eager to take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Concentrate on how you want to make a difference. Personal growth is apparent, but it will require putting yourself first.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make changes that help you get ahead, but don’t share your plans with anyone who may sabotage you. If you are too accommodating, someone will take advantage of you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t expect something in return. Be aware of what others expect from you before joining a group venture. Listen to your inner voice, and back away from anyone trying to manipulate you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Getting what you want will take a unique approach. Refuse to give anyone the upper hand when negotiating. Remain current with technology and whatever is trending.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take a closer look at your financial, medical or legal issues. Don’t make changes that aren’t necessary or that are suggested by someone who doesn’t have your best interests at heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t let anyone interfere with your plans. An opportunity is only worthwhile if it’s affordable. Be creative, and you’ll devise a plan that helps you bring in more cash.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make a point to be transparent regarding your intentions, or someone will twist your words and make you look bad. Go directly to the source for facts. Truth matters.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Address issues with a friend, relative or colleague. It’s essential to keep your message accurate to avoid misrepresentation. Speak from your heart. A creative outlet will ease stress.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep gaining knowledge and experience, and participate in events that offer unique networking opportunities. Refuse to let your emotions take the reins and cost you a chance to get ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Let your instincts take over, and you’ll find the path you want to pursue. Don’t let anyone lead you astray or tempt you to overreact. Bide your time and nurture what you’ve worked so hard to achieve.
