FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2023
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Patience will be necessary if you want to get things done this year. There will be no shortage of good ideas, insight and creative thinking, but angst will take control if you can’t settle into a routine that helps you overlook what’s happening around you and focus on your goal. Mind over matter will keep you on top of your game.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Determine how to improve your living conditions or arrangements. Figure out where your money will have the most significant impact. Reconnecting with an old friend will be inspirational.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You should strive to act quickly and decisively today. Change is favored if you are willing to make a commitment. Defer to an expert regarding health and money matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Align yourself with people who understand you and offer support and solutions, not criticism. Don’t let negativity get you down or hold you back. Let your actions speak for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If something isn’t going your way, try a different path. Keep matters simple, make your words count and stay within your budget. Let experience be your guide.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to let someone take control or make alterations that don’t suit your needs. A little Leo charm, insight and hands-on help will encourage others to see things your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Move forward cautiously. Don’t put yourself in harm’s way or let others make unfair demands. The adjustments you make will send a clear message to anyone giving you a difficult time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You’ll have to cover a lot of ground today. Put on your running shoes and get moving. Preparation will help considerably. If you love someone, share your intentions and feelings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don’t share secrets or make changes for the wrong reason. Be creative, and you’ll devise a foolproof plan. Refuse to let a domestic oversight end up costing you too much. Take on only what’s feasible.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You are heading in the right direction but are not focused on the result. Go back and rethink your motives, and you’ll figure out how to achieve your goal. Attend a social event to ease stress.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider changes at home that will make your life easier. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don’t want. Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take nothing for granted, but be ready to take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way. There are investments and positions available that can help you zigzag your way to the top.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep an open mind, but don’t believe everything you hear. Wear your heart on your sleeve, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Call the shots and do what feels right to you.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2023 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.