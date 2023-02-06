FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
Don’t lose sight of your dreams. Use your imagination and intelligence to figure out what makes you happy and how to incorporate what you want into your everyday routine. Change may not be the answer to everything. Go over your options and put your energy where it counts to get the desired results. Practicality will be necessary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Assess your financial situation and decide your next move. Supplementing your income with a part-time position or lowering your overhead will ease your mind and encourage you to find prosperity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You can dream, but when it comes to getting things done, reason, common sense and hard work will be necessary. Connect with people you enjoy working alongside. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Figure out what works best for you. Don’t try to live in someone else’s shadow when your happiness depends on being true to yourself. Get your life moving in a productive direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Balance and integrity are mandatory if you want to form a partnership. Detail what you plan to accomplish and listen to the input you receive. Don’t let stubbornness stand between you and your dreams.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t let someone’s actions put a stop to your plans. Say no to demands and head in a direction offering benefits to you instead of to someone else. Take an original approach to an old idea.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Partner with someone you care about or can learn from, and something worthwhile will transpire. Don’t feel obligated to overspend, pay for others to have fun or seek favors.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Honesty will pay off. Speak from the heart, and suggestions will be forthcoming. Take heed of how you feel and any health issues or injuries that have the potential to worsen.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change is long overdue. Refuse to let someone’s hissy fit stop you from doing what’s best for you. Don’t let anger be your downfall. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Focus on fun things to do with people you enjoy. Sign up for a challenge that will lift your spirits and make you proud. Use your energy wisely, and you’ll reap the rewards.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look at how you run your house or how others influence your lifestyle; consider how to ensure you live life your way. Question what’s being asked of you, and let your intuition guide you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stop procrastinating and make a move. Travel, reunions, educational pursuits and separating the positive from the negative in your life will get you back on track. Do things your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Emotions will take you for a ride. Step away from situations that cause you grief, and evaluate your options. Stay calm and keep your thoughts to yourself until you are ready to forge ahead.
