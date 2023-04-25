WILBURTON – Eastern Oklahoma State College recently hosted its 44th Annual Scholastic Contest. There were 27 participating schools for 30 academic tests. Eleven schools competed in Division I, seven schools in Division II and nine schools in Division III.
The overall winners in Division I were Kiowa High School, first place; Fort Towson High School, second place; and Stuart High School, third place. The overall winners in Division II were Dewar High School, first place; Savanna High School, second place; Tushka High School, third place. For Division III, the overall winners were Lone Grove High School, first place; Preston High School, second place; and Morris High School, third place.
The top three schools overall were Dewar High School, first place; Savanna High School, second place; and Lone Grove High School, third place.
Individual winners for first, second and third place in each test are listed by division below.
ACCOUNTING
Division I: First Place — Hannah Pingleton, Haileyville; Second Place — Nathan Turner, Battiest; Third Place — Jaci Frost, Ft. Towson
Division II: First Place — Anthony Reagan, Savanna; Second Place — Caden Goodson, Tushka; Third Place — Kannon Anderson, Dewar
Division III: First Place — Quetzali Becerra, Holdenville; Second Place — Linley Miller, Preston; Third Place — Noah Joe, Hugo
ALGEBRA I
Division I: First Place — Tucker Eaves, Pittsburg; Second Place — Adalie Keiss, Smithville; Third Place — Cameron Axton, Battiest
Division II: First Place – Emma Lloyd, Dewar; Second Place — Mia Reich, Wright City; Third Place — Shooter Wilson, Savanna
Division III: First Place — Avery Babb, Antlers; Second Place — Ryeigh Davoult, Lone Grove; Third Place — Cade Blankenship, Hugo
ALGEBRA II
Division I: First Place — Wyatt Littles, Battiest; Second Place — Mollie Bain, Kiowa; Third Place — Alex Pease, Haileyville
Division II: First Place — Khang Ho, Savanna; Second Place — Isaac Powell, Dewar; Third Place — Lanie Haggard, Tushka
Division III: First Place — Celeste Pineda, Preston; Second Place — Brooklyn Cochnauer, Hugo; Third Place — Chandler Joslin, Antlers
AMERICAN HISTORY
Division I: First Place — Elijah Tackett, Haileyville; Second Place — Dan Patton, Pittsburg; Third Place — Cameron Barker, Kiowa
Division II: First Place — Bryanna Proctor, Dewar; Second Place — Abigail Jones, Haworth; Third Place — Autumm Brinkley, Savanna
Division III: First Place — Luke Smith, Preston; Second Place — Colton Criner, Morris; Third Place — Nathan Berryhil, Lone Grove
AMERICAN LITERATURE
Division I: First Place — Kyra Johns, Ft. Towson; Second Place — Raven Pruitt, Clayton; Third Place — Shayden Cole, Haileyville
Division II: First Place — Haylei Cox, Haworth; Second Place — Nevin Corbin, Dewar;
Division III: First Place — Brooklynn Pritchard, Morris; Second Place — Thomas Hurst, Preston; Third Place — Jabez Johnson, Valliant
BIOLOGY
Division I: First Place — Samantha Scott, Ft. Towson; Second Place — James Conley, Smithville; Third Place — Randy Garrison, Red Oak
Division II: First Place — Eli Minor, Tushka; Second Place — John Russell, Dewar; Third Place — Jenson Whetsel, Savanna
Division III: First Place — Braden Ramirez, Morris; Second Place — Jacob Johnson, Antlers; Third Place — Joshua Morrow, Valliant
BUSINESS MATHEMATICS
Division I: First Place — Nathan Turner, Battiest; Second Place — Annabelle Abernathy, Cameron; Third Place — Twine Palmer, Kiowa
Division II: First Place — Hagyn Gossett, Tushka; Second Place — Grace Vance, Wright City; Third Place — John Wayne McKee, Haworth
Division III: First Place — Rustin Coffey, Valliant; Second Place — Abi Garrison, Lone Grove; Third Place — Blaisen Newport, Preston
CHEMISTRY
Division I: First Place — Mollie Bain, Kiowa; Second Place — Armina Williams, Red Oak; Third Place — Samantha Scott, Ft. Towson
Division II: First Place — Zakavian Threadgill, Haworth; Second Place — Sommer Bess, Dewar; Third Place — Nevaeh Merkel, Tushka
Division III: First Place — Ean Merrill, Morris; Second Place — Cadenc Puentes, Lone Grove; Third Place — Hallee Hinds, Preston
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Division I: First Place — James Conley, Smithville; Second Place — Destiny Chumley, Ft. Towson; Third Place — Aiden Cates, Red Oak
Division II: First Place — Levi McGowin, Dewar; Second Place — Brady Gibbons, Tushka; Third Place — Rocky Rodgers, Savanna
Division III: First Place — Ethan Schoeni, Antlers; Second Place — Josh Dixon, Lone Grove; Third Place — Landon Barnett, Preston
DEMOCRACY-AMERICAN GOVERNMENT
Division I: First Place — Caston Ridenour, Stuart; Second Place — Jaxon Woodral, Bokoshe; Third Place — Jalee Stinnett, Ft. Towson
Division II: First Place — Ryan Ward, Savanna; Second Place — Raylee Holstine, Tushka; Third Place — Courtney Cameron, Haworth
Division III: First Place — Carson Dry, Lone Grove; Second Place — Colson Hall, Holdenville; Third Place — McKinley McGirt, Morris
ECONOMICS
Division I: First Place — James Conley, Smithville; Second Place — Hayden White, Red Oak; Third Place — Gage Whorton, Haileyville
Division II: First Place — Cash Dicketts, Haworth; Second Place — Jaycee Willoughby, Tushka; Third Place — Madeline Gray, Savanna
Division III: First Place — Milo Ribeiro, Hugo; Second Place — Emily Smith, Lone Grove; Third Place — Kylie Force, Morris
ELEMENTARY SPANISH
Division I: First Place — Josh Anselmo, Kiowa; Second Place — Sebastian Arreola, Red Oak; Third Place — Omar Gardner, Ft. Towson
Division II: First Place — Kyla Fair, Savanna; Second Place — Fisher Hurt, Tushka; Third Place — Cash Dicketts, Haworth
Division III: First Place — Tyler Dean, Morris; Second Place — Isabelle Woodruff, Hugo; Third Place — Stephen Mangum, Preston
ENGLISH COMPOSITION: EXPOSITORY
Division I: First Place — Drew Earthman, Ft. Towson; Second Place — Kaylee Ford, Stuart; Third Place — Kaila Pebworth, Haileyville
Division II: First Place — Jessica Withrow, Dewar; Second Place — Kasey Ritterhouse, Savanna; Third Place — Chesney Long, Haworth
Division III: First Place — Meranda Endres, Preston; Second Place — Jakus Hatcher, Antlers; Third Place — Shelby Bartschi, Holdenville
ENGLISH COMPOSITION: SHORT FICTION
Division I: First Place — Samantha Scott, Ft. Towson; Second Place — Zoe Brown, Stuart; Third Place — Ashton Hardaway, Battiest
Division II: First Place — Hannah Corbin, Dewar; Second Place — Taylor Garrett, Haworth; Third Place — Chaney Williams, Wright City
Division III: First Place — Ashtynn Torres, Valliant; Second Place — Kara Rott, Preston; Third Place — Kaleana Snow, Lone Grove
ENGLISH GRAMMAR AND USAGE
Division I: First Place — Ally Axton, Battiest; Second Place — Geralyn Haney, Stuart; Third Place — Jalee Stinnett, Ft. Towson
Division II: First Place — Jeremiah Brady, Porum; Second Place — Jaycee Willoughby, Tushka; Third Place — Sarah Voss, Haworth
Division III: First Place — Carson Howard, Lone Grove; Second Place — Colson Hall, Holdenville; Third Place — Addison Byrd, Hugo
ENGLISH LITERATURE
Division I: First Place — Makayla Evert, Kiowa; Second Place — Paige Labor, Haileyville; Third Place — Jalyn Estep, Smithville
Division II: First Place — Chaney Williams, Wright City; Second Place — Averie Byrd, Dewar; Third Place — Haley Wagoner, Tushka
Division III: First Place — Keyton Tiger-Harjo, Morris; Second Place — Tayelor Hightower, Preston; Third Place — Melissa Hart, Holdenville
FORESTRY
Division I: First Place – McKayla Brents, Ft. Towson; Second Place — Karsyn Perrin, Smithville; Third Place — Caston Ridenour, Stuart
Division II: First Place — Caden Goodson, Tushka; Second Place — Alex Roath, Wright City; Third Place — Araya Gragg, Haworth
Division III: First Place –Nathan Browning, Valliant; Second Place — Ty James, Antlers; Third Place — Quennett Grieve, Holdenville
GENERAL BUSINESS
Division I: First Place — Jaxon Wills, Kiowa; Second Place — Hunter Jones, Bokoshe; Third Place — Jadon Billingsley, Cameron
Division II: First Place — Brennon Blish, Wister; Second Place — Grace Vance, Wright City; Third Place — Anthony Reagan, Savanna
Division III: First Place — Ethan Schoeni, Antlers; Second Place — Nathan Berryhill, Lone Grove; Third Place — Jonathan Wiseman, Holdenville
GENERAL SCIENCE
Division I: First Place –Tucker Eaves, Pittsburg; Second Place — Samuel Faddis, Cameron; Third Place — Max Franks, Clayton
Division II: First Place — Mia Reich, Wright City; Second Place — Draven Baker, Dewar; Third Place — Avery Bush, Porum
Division III: First Place — Ean Merrill, Morris; Second Place — Jacob Chatley, Wilburton; Third Place — Kaydon Payne, Lone Grove
JOURNALISM
Division I: First Place — Jaxon Wills, Kiowa; Second Place — Ember Duffy, Haileyville; Third Place — Mya Parish, Ft. Towson
Division II: First Place — Tennyson Elrod, Wright City; Second Place — Ethan Hall, Dewar; Third Place — Abigail Whorton, Savanna
Division III: First Place — Levi Mathews, Morris; Second Place — Luke Smith, Preston; Third Place — Aaron Stinson, Lone Grove
MEDICAL TERMINOLOGY
Division I: First Place — Geralyn Haney, Stuart; Second Place — Grayce Campbell, Smithville; Third Place — Ally Axton, Battiest
Division II: First Place — Caden Goodson, Tushka; Second Place — Trae Garcia, Savanna; Third Place — Chaney Williams, Wright City
Division III: First Place — Easton Standridge, Antlers; Second Place — Kaden Smith, Lone Grove; Third Place — Audrey Taylor, Holdenville
MUSIC HISTORY & LITERATURE
Division I: First Place — Lexi Beltz, Stuart; Second Place — Cameron Barker, Kiowa; Third Place — Elle Fenton, Red Oak
Division II: First Place –Reed Roath, Wright City; Second Place — Braedyn James, Dewar; Third Place — Madden Smith, Savanna
Division III: First Place — Luke Blansett, Antlers; Second Place — Avree Sweazea, Preston; Third Place — Natalie Gehring, Morris
MUSIC THEORY
Division I: First Place — Riley West, Stuart; Second Place — Cason Church, Kiowa; Third Place — Reed Allen, Red Oak
Division II: First Place — Madden Smith, Savanna; Second Place — Addison Karn, Tushka; Third Place — Brendon Maldonado, Dewar
Division III: First Place — Jorden Rich, Lone Grove; Second Place — Joe Childress, Wilburton; Third Place — Natalie Gehring, Morris
OKLAHOMA HISTORY
Division I: First Place –James Conley, Smithville; Second Place –Sam Seimer, Ft. Towson; Third Place – Nicole Griffin, Kiowa
Division II: First Place — Reed Roath, Wright City; Second Place — Jenson Whetsel, Savanna; Third Place — Greenlee Tuck, Tushka
Division III: First Place — Brenna Boyd, Preston; Second Place — Quil Gross, Valliant; Third Place — McKinley McGirt, Morris
PHYSICS
Division I: First Place — Micah Francis, Kiowa; Second Place — Shayden Cole, Haileyville; Third Place — Alexis Qualls, Smithville
Division II: First Place — Tyler Dicketts, Haworth; Second Place — Brennon Blish, Wister; Third Place — Charles Barker, Savanna
Division III: First Place — Thomas Hurst, Preston; Second Place — Milo Ribeiro, Hugo; Third Place — Camrun Scott, Morris
PLANE GEOMETRY
Division I: First Place – Jenna Whitehead, Clayton; Second Place — Maggie Beckman, Bokoshe; Third Place — Maddux Mabry, Red Oak
Division II: First Place –Kasey Ritterhouse, Savanna; Second Place — Jaycee Scott, Haworth; Third Place — Isaac Powell, Dewar
Division III: First Place –Micah Hunt, Lone Grove; Second Place — Braden Ramirez, Morris; Third Place — Sam Criner, Preston
SPELLING
Division I: First Place – Reagan Dominic, Kiowa; Second Place — Caston Ridenour, Stuart; Third Place — Armina Williams, Red Oak
Division II: First Place – Adia Reid, Wright City; Second Place — Raylee Holstine, Tushka; Third Place — Samantha Lee, Dewar
Division III: First Place – Aaron Stinson, Lone Grove; Second Place — Baylee Weatherford, Valliant; Third Place — Thomas Hurst, Preston
TRIGONOMETRY
Division I: First Place – Zackery Ince, Kiowa; Second Place — Hunter Jones, Bokoshe; Third Place — Shelby Ranells, Haileyville
Division II: First Place –Khang Ho, Savanna; Second Place — Madison Dong, Haworth; Third Place — Kristen Proctor, Dewar
Division III: First Place — Jorden Rich, Lone Grove; Second Place — Mazie Flud, Preston; Third Place — Colton Criner, Morris
VOCABULARY
Division I: First Place – Abigail Muncy, Red Oak; Second Place — Makayla Evert, Kiowa; Third Place — Halen Bohanon, Smithville
Division II: First Place –Adia Reid, Wright City; Second Place — Jared Lowry, Dewar; Third Place — Trae Garcia, Savanna
Division III: First Place – Kaleb McFarland, Hartshorne; Second Place — Jacob Johnson, Antlers; Third Place — Ean Merrill, Morris
WORLD HISTORY
Division I: First Place – Cody Scrivner, Kiowa; Second Place — Phillip (RJ) Stephens, Stuart; Third Place — Karsyn Perrin, Smithville
Division II: First Place –Chase Lee, Dewar; Second Place — Sarah Voss, Haworth; Third Place — Charles Barker, Savanna
Division III: First Place –Aiden Ayers, Holdenville; Second Place — Hudson Williams, Wilburton; Third Place — Colton Criner, Morris
