We can all do our part to prevent alcohol misuse or abuse. April is Alcohol Awareness Month and we can use this month to raise awareness about alcohol abuse and take action to prevent it, both at home and in the community. Alcohol use is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. More than 28 million Americans struggle with alcohol use disorder. No one should die from a preventable disease.
The observance aims to bring an understanding of alcohol’s causes and the effective treatments available. The observance is also an opportunity for people to share their experiences with alcoholism, recover and offer support to others seeking recovery.
How to Observe
1. Practice limiting your consumption by keeping track of the quantity consumed.
2. Become informed about how alcohol impacts the body in the short and long term.
3. Encourage parents to discuss alcohol abuse with children, and talk to your own children.
4. Healthcare workers can make a concerted effort during the month of April to talk about options with their patients.
5. Be sure to use the hashtag #AlcoholAwarenessMonth on social media while sharing and increasing awareness.
For many, denial is a common trait among those struggling with alcoholism or alcohol abuse. They often underestimate the amount they drink, the duration of their drinking problem, the impact it has had on their life, or overestimate their ability to control their drinking or to quit. Denial is also common among friends and family members who are uncomfortable acknowledging the gravity and reality of the situation.
“Alcohol Awareness Month is a great reminder to draw attention to the causes of alcoholism, the signs and effects of the condition, how to talk to a loved one about a drinking problem, and how to find treatment options.” said Scott Welch, Community Prevention Specialist with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and the McIntosh County Coalition for a Health Community.
If you feel you or someone you know may be abusing alcohol:
• Get active — Stay occupied in a productive way, such as exercising, practicing hobbies, or talking with friends and family.
• Assess your habits and symptoms — Check out the online self-assessment tools created by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism’s website to help you determine if the drinking is escalating, and causing distress or harm.
• Share your concerns — Have an honest, clear and direct conversation with your loved one. Come from a place of concern and love rather than judgment. Stick to the facts.
• Talk with a primary care provider.
Visit www.niaaa.nih.gov for more information on Alcohol Awareness Month.
