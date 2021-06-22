Stephanie Peters, Regional Prevention Coordinator-Region 7, details the upcoming Strike Up The Conversation event to help fight against substance abuse among youth.
1. What is the goal for this event?
To raise awareness in the community regarding youth substance use and abuse and to provide resources regarding substance use and abuse, treatment, counseling, specific alcohol laws, etc
2. What organizations are involved in putting on the event?
The event is being organized by STOP Substance Abuse Pittsburg County Taskforce.
3. What will be available at the event?
Various resources will be available regarding substance abuse prevention and treatment, free medication lock boxes and disposal bags, numerous informational resources as well as professionals on hand to answer questions. Great Balls of Fire has donated free pizza and soft drinks as well as wrist bands for free bowling. There will also be opportunities to win door prizes!
4. Why is it important for the community to attend?
The information provided at this event will help the community by educating them on available resources in the community. Various community agencies and organizations will be present to provide a variety of resources and information.
5. What is Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and how can someone get involved?
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods is a non-profit organization working on a grants funded by SAMSHA and ODMHSAS. We have been working in Pittsburg, as well as other counties, to prevent substance abuse. If someone would like to have a resource table at the event, please contact Stephanie Peters, Director, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, speters@nbn-nrc.org. There is a limited amount of space available so they will need to contact us ASAP.
IF YOU GO:
WHAT: Strike Up The Conversation
WHEN: June 24th, 2021 5:30 pm-7:30 pm
WHERE: Great Balls of Fire, McAlester
COST: Free
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.