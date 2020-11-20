The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued the following considerations on who should not attend holiday gatherings.
1. What are CDC guidelines on attending holiday gatherings?
People with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should not attend in-person holiday gatherings.
2. What other guidelines does the CDC have in place regarding in-person gatherings during the holiday season?
Do not host or participate in any in-person gatherings if you or anyone in your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others. Do not host or attend gatherings with anyone who has COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
3. What if there are symptoms of COVID-19, but it has not been confirmed?
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend in-person gatherings.
4. What if someone has been tested for COVID-19 but is still awaiting test results?
Anyone who is waiting for COVID-19 test results should not attend holiday gatherings.
5. What if someone is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID 19?
If you are an older adult or person with certain medical conditions who is at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19, or live or work with someone who is at increased risk of severe illness, you should avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.
