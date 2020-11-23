The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued additional information with guidelines for those who are hosting holiday gatherings.
1. In addition to providing guests with information on COVID-19 safety guidelines in place at a holiday gathering, including wearing masks and handwashing, what else does the CDC suggest to prevent the spread?
Provide supplies to help everyone to stay healthy and encourage attendees to bring supplies. These include extra masks (do not share or swap with others), hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol and tissues. Stock bathrooms with enough hand soap and single-use towels.
2. What else will help can help everyone stay safe?
Limit contact with commonly-touched surfaces or shared items such as serving utensils.
3. What if some items are commonly touched or shared?
Clean and disinfect commonly-touched surfaces and any shared items between use when feasible. Use EPA-approved disinfectants.
4. Are there CDC guidelines on disposing of garbage during a gathering?
Use touchless garbage cans if available. Use gloves when removing garbage bags or handling and disposing of trash.
5. What advice should be be given to guests who are expected to attend a holiday gathering?
Plan ahead and ask guests to avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days prior to the gathering.Treat pets as you would any other family members. Do not let pets interact with people outside the household.
The more of these prevention measures that you put in place, the safer your gathering will be. No one measure is enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
