Three people were injured Saturday after an accidental discharge of a firearm during a little league football game in Savanna.
Savanna Police Chief Matt Hines said there is no threat to the public and that nobody was targeted in the isolated incident that sent three people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“This was an accidental discharge of a firearm,” Hines said. “But it’s still under investigation and we will be sending all our evidence to the district attorney.”
Hines also said the Choctaw Nation is assisting in the investigation.
The police chief said the firearm was inside a tactical bag when it discharged.
“The firearm was still inside the bar zipped up,“ Hines said.
Hines wanted to reassure the public that the incident was an isolated event and there is no threat to the public.
“It remains under investigation,” Hines said.
